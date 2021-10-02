Analysts Anticipate Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) to Post $0.05 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Community Health Systems posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 2.98%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CYH shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 price target for the company. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.17.

Shares of NYSE:CYH traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,303,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,925. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88. Community Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $17.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,045,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,139,000 after buying an additional 20,473 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 1,233.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 855,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,572,000 after acquiring an additional 791,699 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $377,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

