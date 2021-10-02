Analysts Anticipate Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) to Post $1.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) to report earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Universal Display’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the lowest is $0.97. Universal Display reported earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.38 million.

Separately, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Display has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.67.

Shares of OLED traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.87. 446,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,929. Universal Display has a 1-year low of $167.48 and a 1-year high of $262.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Universal Display by 242.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Universal Display by 1,966.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Universal Display during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Display by 160.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

