Analysts Expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.92 Billion

Equities analysts expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to post $8.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.51 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.74 billion. American Airlines Group reported sales of $3.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 181.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year sales of $29.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.94 billion to $31.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $42.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.58 billion to $46.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($7.82) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.73.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $21.65 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

