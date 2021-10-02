Analysts Expect Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Brokerages expect Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) to report $1.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the lowest is $1.02 billion. Bloomin’ Brands posted sales of $771.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full year sales of $4.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 251.96%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

BLMN has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.54.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $26.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.16. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $32.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,094,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $354,206,000 after acquiring an additional 564,572 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,110,000 after purchasing an additional 887,995 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,612,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,864,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,746,000 after purchasing an additional 62,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 6,584.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,843,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,915,000 after buying an additional 2,800,896 shares in the last quarter.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

