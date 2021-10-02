Analysts Expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.93 Billion

Equities analysts expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to announce sales of $2.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Crown’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.03 billion. Crown reported sales of $3.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown will report full year sales of $11.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.32 billion to $11.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.38 billion to $12.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Crown in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Crown in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on Crown in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.94.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $37,011.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,407 shares in the company, valued at $103,171,642.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Crown by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 352,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,998,000 after acquiring an additional 178,500 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Crown by 172.8% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 50,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Crown by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 43,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,089,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,679,000 after purchasing an additional 257,198 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CCK opened at $100.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. Crown has a 52-week low of $74.24 and a 52-week high of $114.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.50 and a 200 day moving average of $104.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

