Analysts Expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.83 Million

Equities research analysts expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) to report $58.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.50 million and the lowest is $40.10 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $48.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $200.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $269.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $248.75 million, with estimates ranging from $180.60 million to $332.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.72% and a negative net margin of 72.28%.

DRNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.22.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Shreeram Aradhye sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $44,142.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ling Zeng sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $28,640.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,483 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $17,036,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $1,469,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,290,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 146,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after buying an additional 66,432 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.76. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $40.14.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

