Analysts Expect Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) will report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Infinera’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Infinera posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinera will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Infinera.

Get Infinera alerts:

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $338.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, September 27th. MKM Partners cut Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.71.

In other Infinera news, Director Christine Bucklin sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $229,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,392 shares in the company, valued at $203,104.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $25,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,497 shares in the company, valued at $212,144.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,447 shares of company stock worth $258,855. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Infinera by 7.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 397,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 164,261 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 30,879 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 396.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 51,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,588 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.38. 1,171,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,203,814. Infinera has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.44.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

Further Reading: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinera (INFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.