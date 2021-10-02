Analysts Expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will announce $2.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NCR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.99 billion. NCR posted sales of $1.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year sales of $7.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.27 billion to $7.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.11 billion to $8.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 2.34%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NCR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

In related news, Director Martin Mucci bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in NCR by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 294,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 814.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,970,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $416,325,000 after purchasing an additional 533,916 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NCR by 15.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 525,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,941,000 after purchasing an additional 71,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in NCR during the first quarter worth $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

NCR stock opened at $41.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.68 and a beta of 1.76. NCR has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

