Analysts Expect SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.25 Million

Analysts expect that SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) will announce sales of $8.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SRAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.19 million to $8.30 million. SRAX posted sales of $2.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 216.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that SRAX will report full-year sales of $31.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.24 million to $32.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $41.97 million, with estimates ranging from $38.69 million to $45.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SRAX.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SRAX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SRAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Dawson James boosted their price target on shares of SRAX from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ:SRAX opened at $5.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.93. SRAX has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average is $2.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRAX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in SRAX during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SRAX in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in SRAX in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in SRAX in the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in SRAX during the second quarter valued at about $152,000. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.

