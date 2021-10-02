Analyzing Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) and UDR (NYSE:UDR)

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) and UDR (NYSE:UDR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Redwood Trust has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UDR has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Redwood Trust and UDR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redwood Trust 74.95% 13.60% 1.46% UDR 1.31% 1.40% 0.44%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.6% of Redwood Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Redwood Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of UDR shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Redwood Trust and UDR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redwood Trust 0 0 6 1 3.14 UDR 0 4 9 0 2.69

Redwood Trust currently has a consensus price target of $13.43, suggesting a potential upside of 2.04%. UDR has a consensus price target of $53.60, suggesting a potential upside of 0.11%. Given Redwood Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Redwood Trust is more favorable than UDR.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Redwood Trust and UDR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redwood Trust $572.00 million 2.60 -$581.85 million $0.04 329.00 UDR $1.24 billion 12.81 $64.27 million $2.04 26.25

UDR has higher revenue and earnings than Redwood Trust. UDR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Redwood Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Redwood Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. UDR pays an annual dividend of $1.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Redwood Trust pays out 2,100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. UDR pays out 71.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Redwood Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and UDR has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc. is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio. The Business Purpose Lending segment includes the platform that originates and acquires business purpose residential loans. The Third-Party Investments segment consists of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued by third parties, investments in Freddie Mac K-Series multifamily loan securitizations and SLST reperforming loan securitizations. The company was founded by George E. Bull III, Douglas B. Hansen and Frederick H. Borden on April 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments. The Same-Store Communities segment pertains to properties that are acquired, developed, and stabilized occupancy. The Non-Mature Communities/Other segment include recently acquired, developed and redeveloped communities and the non-apartment components of mixed use properties. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Highlands Ranch, CO.

