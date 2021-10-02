Analyzing Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) & X Financial (NYSE:XYF)

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) and X Financial (NYSE:XYF) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Sunlight Financial alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sunlight Financial and X Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunlight Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00 X Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sunlight Financial currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 167.33%. Given Sunlight Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sunlight Financial is more favorable than X Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sunlight Financial and X Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunlight Financial N/A N/A -$17.83 million N/A N/A X Financial $336.09 million 0.66 -$200.54 million N/A N/A

Sunlight Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than X Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.7% of Sunlight Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of X Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sunlight Financial and X Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunlight Financial N/A N/A N/A X Financial -11.18% -10.34% -4.73%

Summary

Sunlight Financial beats X Financial on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc., formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

About X Financial

X Financial engages in the development and provision of technology platform for personal finance services. The company was founded by Yue Tang on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlight Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlight Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.