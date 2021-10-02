Anchor (ANCT) Price Reaches $0.79 on Major Exchanges

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 2nd. Anchor has a total market cap of $10.09 million and $12,422.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor coin can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001655 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Anchor has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00054702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.54 or 0.00234703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.40 or 0.00114478 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00012752 BTC.

Anchor is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

