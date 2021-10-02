Anchor Neural World Trading 6.5% Lower This Week (ANW)

Anchor Neural World (CURRENCY:ANW) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Anchor Neural World coin can now be bought for about $0.0373 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Anchor Neural World has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Anchor Neural World has a total market capitalization of $10.26 million and approximately $6.74 million worth of Anchor Neural World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Anchor Neural World Coin Profile

Anchor Neural World is a coin. Anchor Neural World’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 275,297,977 coins. Anchor Neural World’s official website is an-va.com . Anchor Neural World’s official Twitter account is @ANWfoundation . The official message board for Anchor Neural World is medium.com/anwfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor Neural World Foundation is founded in Japan, Tokyo, and it’s primarily responsible for the development of the ANW engine, which will power AI-based solutions to the different businesses that Anchor Value Inc. has invested in. The Foundation has also issued “ANW”, the ecosystem token which will be used as a utility and even governance token “

Buying and Selling Anchor Neural World

