Angel Pond Holdings Corp (NYSE:POND) Short Interest Update

Angel Pond Holdings Corp (NYSE:POND) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of POND stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.64. Angel Pond has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.
About Angel Pond
