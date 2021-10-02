Angel Pond Holdings Corp (NYSE:POND) Short Interest Update

Angel Pond Holdings Corp (NYSE:POND) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of POND stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.64. Angel Pond has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

About Angel Pond

Angel Pond Holdings Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Angel Pond Holdings Corporation is based in New York.

