Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 138.9% from the August 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Anglo American Platinum stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.50. Anglo American Platinum has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $26.06.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $1.1795 per share. This is a boost from Anglo American Platinum’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 5.34%.

Anglo American Platinum Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the supply of platinum group metals. The firm specializes in mined, recycled, and traded metal which include palladium, platinum, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium. The company was founded on July 13, 1946 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

