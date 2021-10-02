ANON Tops One Day Trading Volume of $28.00 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One ANON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. ANON has a total market capitalization of $36,117.03 and approximately $28.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ANON has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ANON alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,091.84 or 0.44352817 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002181 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00067041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00056795 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.27 or 0.00103606 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ANON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ANON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.