AntiMatter (MATTER) Trading 62.5% Higher This Week

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 2nd. AntiMatter has a total market cap of $25.03 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AntiMatter coin can currently be bought for $0.85 or 0.00001756 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded 62.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00057523 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.37 or 0.00237503 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.71 or 0.00119830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00012925 BTC.

AntiMatter Coin Profile

MATTER is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,595,778 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AntiMatter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AntiMatter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

