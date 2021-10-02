APENFT (NFT) Reaches Market Cap of $58.88 Million

APENFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 2nd. In the last week, APENFT has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One APENFT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. APENFT has a total market capitalization of $58.88 million and approximately $73.97 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00056031 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.05 or 0.00236040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00117646 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00012940 BTC.

APENFT Coin Profile

NFT is a coin. It was first traded on August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,999,800,000,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling APENFT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APENFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APENFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

