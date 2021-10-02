Applied Science Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) Short Interest Update

Applied Science Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, an increase of 98.5% from the August 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:APLD opened at $2.18 on Friday. Applied Science Products has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $2.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.28.

Get Applied Science Products alerts:

About Applied Science Products

Applied Blockchain, Inc operates as a technology company, which engages in the development of patented technology such as tailored plasma gas chemistry for a wide range of applications. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Lenoir City, TN.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Science Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Science Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.