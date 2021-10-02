Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) Short Interest Update

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 153.6% from the August 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS APSI opened at $0.29 on Friday. Aqua Power Systems has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.22.
About Aqua Power Systems
