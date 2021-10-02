Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) Short Interest Update

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 153.6% from the August 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS APSI opened at $0.29 on Friday. Aqua Power Systems has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.22.

About Aqua Power Systems

Aqua Power Systems, Inc develops solar energy collection farms on commercial and industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted and underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the U.S. It also leases space on the roofs or warehouses, installs photovoltaic systems, and sells the energy to energy utility companies.

