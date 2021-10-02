ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) to announce earnings of $2.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ArcBest’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.40 and the lowest is $1.92. ArcBest posted earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full-year earnings of $6.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $7.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $7.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ArcBest.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.98 million. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARCB. Wolfe Research cut shares of ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ArcBest stock traded up $3.17 on Friday, hitting $84.94. 719,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,022. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $93.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 9.91%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ArcBest (ARCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.