Arcblock (ABT) Trading Up 1.8% Over Last Week

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Over the last week, Arcblock has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One Arcblock coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $15.06 million and $6.19 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arcblock is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

