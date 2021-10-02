ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.70 Per Share

Brokerages predict that ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) will post $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings. ArcelorMittal reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,900%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full-year earnings of $13.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $15.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $15.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.49%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.47.

NYSE:MT opened at $29.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.44. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.58. The firm has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MT. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 451.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 6.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

