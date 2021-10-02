Ares Protocol (ARES) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $679,391.00

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Ares Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.09 million and approximately $679,391.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ares Protocol has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00067280 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.60 or 0.00103975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.17 or 0.00147086 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,607.74 or 0.99794260 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,332.05 or 0.06984558 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Ares Protocol Profile

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 155,503,638 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ares Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ares Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

