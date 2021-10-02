Arionum Market Capitalization Tops $76,251.65 (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Arionum has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. Arionum has a market cap of $76,251.65 and approximately $3.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,814.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,424.59 or 0.07162205 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.88 or 0.00357372 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $556.03 or 0.01162884 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.33 or 0.00113628 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.55 or 0.00547006 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $223.03 or 0.00466443 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006174 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.35 or 0.00295615 BTC.

Arionum Profile

Arionum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

