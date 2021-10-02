Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (BATS:YPS) Trading Up 1.6%

Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (BATS:YPS) was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.37 and last traded at $23.31. Approximately 154 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (BATS:YPS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.