AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.05 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) to post sales of $10.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.87 billion. AstraZeneca posted sales of $6.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full-year sales of $36.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.02 billion to $36.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $43.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.45 billion to $44.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 80.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 960.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 112.8% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 13.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZN opened at $59.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.01. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $61.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.16%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

