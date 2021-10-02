Atheios Reaches Market Cap of $42,273.95 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 2nd. During the last week, Atheios has traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar. Atheios has a market capitalization of $42,273.95 and $151.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,156.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,451.42 or 0.07167095 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.96 or 0.00357090 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $558.98 or 0.01160767 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.75 or 0.00113700 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.86 or 0.00537539 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $221.00 or 0.00458919 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006130 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.34 or 0.00293495 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 48,016,950 coins and its circulating supply is 43,890,094 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

