Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,978,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,545,631 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.64% of Athene worth $471,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATH. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Athene in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,524,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Athene by 285.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,693,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,200 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Athene by 498.1% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 997,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,261,000 after purchasing an additional 830,513 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 2,507,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,357,000 after acquiring an additional 584,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,078,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,358,000 after acquiring an additional 569,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATH opened at $69.64 on Friday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $71.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.68.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.62.

In other Athene news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $25,224.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,174 shares of company stock worth $1,009,432. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Athene Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

