ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ATI Physical Therapy.

Get ATI Physical Therapy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. began coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Benchmark cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.98 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.94.

Shares of NYSE:ATIP traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.79. 1,203,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. ATI Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advent International Corp MA bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at $1,105,025,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth approximately $40,156,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth approximately $21,541,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth $15,622,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth $11,731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

Read More: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.