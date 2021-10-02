Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) Short Interest Up 113.8% in September

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 113.8% from the August 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AFHIF opened at $0.53 on Friday. Atlas Financial has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.41.

Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter.

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc engages in generating, underwriting and servicing commercial automobile insurance policies through its subsidiaries. The firm focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, which includes taxi cabs, nonemergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business auto. Its products and services include taxi, car service, limousine, paratransit, airport transit, and business auto.

