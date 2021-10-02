Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.18

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.18 and traded as low as C$13.98. Atrium Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$14.27, with a volume of 45,057 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$14.40 to C$14.38 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.18. The stock has a market cap of C$608.02 million and a PE ratio of 15.13. The company has a current ratio of 102.99, a quick ratio of 102.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.56.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$16.15 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.0399999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is presently 95.44%.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile (TSE:AI)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

