Audioboom Group (LON:BOOM) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $934.96

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 934.96 ($12.22) and traded as high as GBX 1,090 ($14.24). Audioboom Group shares last traded at GBX 1,045 ($13.65), with a volume of 94,135 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £163.99 million and a PE ratio of -122.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 934.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 777.26.

In other Audioboom Group news, insider Michael Tobin purchased 3,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 827 ($10.80) per share, with a total value of £29,887.78 ($39,048.58). Also, insider Roger Maddock purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 945 ($12.35) per share, for a total transaction of £33,075 ($43,212.70).

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels, and re-syndicate their content; and to monetize their audio through live in-reads, as well as the dynamic insertion of pre, mid, and post roll audio adverts and video ads.

