Automata Network (ATA) One Day Volume Tops $80.98 Million

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 2nd. One Automata Network coin can now be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00002143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Automata Network has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Automata Network has a total market cap of $176.76 million and approximately $80.98 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00068006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00107532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.63 or 0.00147466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,027.44 or 1.00278011 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,311.69 or 0.06914582 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002526 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Automata Network Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Buying and Selling Automata Network

