Avalanche 1-Day Volume Tops $1.22 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $71.45 or 0.00149591 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $15.74 billion and $1.22 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $250.46 or 0.00524372 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00016982 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00039935 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00013358 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 391,128,419 coins and its circulating supply is 220,286,577 coins. The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

