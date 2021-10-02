Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) and Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Critical Survey

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) and Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Avinger and Vivos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avinger -160.26% -102.07% -44.29% Vivos N/A N/A -179.96%

11.5% of Avinger shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Vivos shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Avinger shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of Vivos shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Avinger has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivos has a beta of 2.8, meaning that its stock price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Avinger and Vivos, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avinger 0 0 2 0 3.00 Vivos 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avinger presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 242.47%. Given Avinger’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Avinger is more favorable than Vivos.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avinger and Vivos’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avinger $8.76 million 7.95 -$19.01 million ($0.46) -1.59 Vivos $10,000.00 4,082.28 -$960,000.00 N/A N/A

Vivos has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avinger.

Summary

Vivos beats Avinger on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat. The company was founded by John B. Simpson and Himanshu N. Patel on March 8, 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

About Vivos

Vivos, Inc. is a radiation oncology medical device company. It is engaged in the development of its yttrium-90 based brachytherapy device, RadioGel, for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. The firm’s product, RadioGel, is an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals. The company was founded by James C. Katzaroff on December 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Richland, WA.

