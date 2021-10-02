Aviva plc (LON:AV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 465.17 ($6.08).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AV shares. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 467 ($6.10) to GBX 505 ($6.60) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 478 ($6.25) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Get Aviva alerts:

AV stock opened at GBX 393.80 ($5.15) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 404.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 405.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06. Aviva has a 12 month low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 429.60 ($5.61). The firm has a market capitalization of £15.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a GBX 7.35 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. Aviva’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

In other news, insider George Culmer bought 99,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 424 ($5.54) per share, with a total value of £422,499.04 ($551,997.70). Also, insider Pippa Lambert acquired 889 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 407 ($5.32) per share, for a total transaction of £3,618.23 ($4,727.24). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 106,535 shares of company stock valued at $45,119,727.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.