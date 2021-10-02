Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,712.42

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,712.42 ($35.44) and traded as low as GBX 1,903.37 ($24.87). Avon Rubber shares last traded at GBX 1,955 ($25.54), with a volume of 78,063 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Avon Rubber from GBX 2,955 ($38.61) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,137.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,712.42. The stock has a market cap of £606.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38.

In other news, insider Paul McDonald purchased 1,932 shares of Avon Rubber stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,069 ($27.03) per share, with a total value of £39,973.08 ($52,225.08). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,958 shares of company stock valued at $4,060,032.

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

