Axalta Coating Systems Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 12,521 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 667% compared to the average daily volume of 1,633 call options.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $26,071.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 7.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,863,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,825,000 after acquiring an additional 123,742 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 801,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,450,000 after buying an additional 21,801 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 602.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 52,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,249,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,296. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on AXTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

