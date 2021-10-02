Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Echelon Wealth Partners

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Echelon Wealth Partners in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $75.00 target price on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 187.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AYRWF. Canaccord Genuity raised Ayr Wellness to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ayr Wellness in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.70.

Get Ayr Wellness alerts:

Shares of AYRWF traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.08. The company had a trading volume of 114,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,011. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.77. Ayr Wellness has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $37.50.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.27).

Ayr Wellness Company Profile

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.