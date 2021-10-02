Azuki Achieves Market Cap of $734,552.69 (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Azuki coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Azuki has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Azuki has a market capitalization of $734,552.69 and $33,122.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00068236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.04 or 0.00107959 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.36 or 0.00150120 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,306.41 or 1.00212673 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,357.31 or 0.06964812 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

