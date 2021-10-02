BaaSid Market Cap Hits $12.16 Million (BAAS)

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One BaaSid coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. BaaSid has a total market capitalization of $12.16 million and $46,800.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BaaSid has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BaaSid alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00057124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.71 or 0.00120408 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $113.70 or 0.00237200 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00012987 BTC.

About BaaSid

BaaSid (BAAS) is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here . BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token . BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

BaaSid Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BaaSid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BaaSid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BaaSid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BaaSid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.