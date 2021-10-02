Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 6,889 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 43.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 3,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period.

EMB stock opened at $109.69 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $106.70 and a 12 month high of $116.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.348 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

