Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,560,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,802,000 after purchasing an additional 152,267 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,406,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,508,000 after purchasing an additional 101,966 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Everest Re Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,276,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $316,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Everest Re Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 973,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,368,000 after purchasing an additional 106,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Everest Re Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 865,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,565,000 after purchasing an additional 75,191 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.75.

RE opened at $252.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $259.50 and its 200 day moving average is $257.48. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $193.02 and a 12-month high of $281.27.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $7.33. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 83.11%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

