Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,975 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 205,969.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,557,000 after buying an additional 1,011,311 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Honda Motor by 68.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 206,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 83,911 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC raised its position in Honda Motor by 6.8% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Honda Motor by 51.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 224,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after purchasing an additional 76,457 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Honda Motor by 5.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HMC opened at $30.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.20.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. Honda Motor had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $32.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $97.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

