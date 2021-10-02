Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,696 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 84,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 66,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Schutter Richard U. De purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 317,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,896.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHC opened at $28.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 1,271.62% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BHC shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.64.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

