Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Masimo by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Masimo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MASI. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $270.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.95. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $205.10 and a 1 year high of $288.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 70.07 and a beta of 0.79.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.