Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 16,004 Shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,004 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.51% of American Superconductor worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the second quarter worth $31,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 12.8% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in American Superconductor by 26.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in American Superconductor by 12.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in American Superconductor by 78.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $14.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.02 million, a PE ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.09. American Superconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $31.78.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.25% and a negative net margin of 27.00%. The company had revenue of $25.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

