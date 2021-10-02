Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 5,319 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,454,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,959,000 after acquiring an additional 16,742 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,304,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,140,000 after acquiring an additional 17,057 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 14.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 522,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 65,992 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 413,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,516,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 19.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 367,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after acquiring an additional 60,321 shares during the period.

Shares of BTT stock opened at $25.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.18 and its 200-day moving average is $25.96. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $24.71 and a 52 week high of $26.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

