Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the first quarter worth about $56,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 337.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the first quarter valued at about $65,000.

Shares of ARKG stock opened at $74.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.74 and a 200-day moving average of $84.78. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $63.12 and a 12-month high of $115.15.

